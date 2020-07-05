All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 14 2020 at 8:54 PM

7806 North Oregon Avenue

7806 North Oregon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7806 North Oregon Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64151
The Coves

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex in Park Hill School District! Home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, and a nice size kitchen. Kitchen is equipped with refrigerator (as is), range/oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and plenty of cabinets. All new flooring, blinds, and fresh paint throughout the property. Additional features are a charming fireplace(decorative use only), washer/dryer hook ups, plenty of storage, one car garage with remote, and a beautiful deck for entertaining. Pets are not possible at this property. This is a non-smoking
property.
Please call our office at (816) 301-7204 to schedule a viewing.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

