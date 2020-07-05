7806 North Oregon Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex in Park Hill School District! Home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, and a nice size kitchen. Kitchen is equipped with refrigerator (as is), range/oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and plenty of cabinets. All new flooring, blinds, and fresh paint throughout the property. Additional features are a charming fireplace(decorative use only), washer/dryer hook ups, plenty of storage, one car garage with remote, and a beautiful deck for entertaining. Pets are not possible at this property. This is a non-smoking

property.

Please call our office at (816) 301-7204 to schedule a viewing.

Contact us to schedule a showing.