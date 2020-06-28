7801 East 108 Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully finished and an awesome floor plan. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Kitchen includes appliances. 1 car attached garage for your convenience. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.