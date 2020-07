Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

7801 E 47th Ter ! Check Me Out! - MOVE IN SPECIAL: Move in by 01/15/20 and receive your 2nd month's rent free!



Very clean 3 bedroom house, newly updated, has 1 bathroom, beautifully finished hard wood floors, fresh paint, fenced in back yard.



$795 monthly rent, $795 security deposit,



$35 application fee.



Must make 3.25 times the monthly rent, no evictions and be able to pass criminal background check



Call 816-503-6219 to schedule your showing!



