Kansas City, MO
7752 Paseo Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7752 Paseo Blvd

7752 Paseo Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

7752 Paseo Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64131
East Meyer 6

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HALF OFF SECOND MONTH'S RENT!! - Move in special of 1/2 off second months rent if moved in within two weeks after being approved!!!

NEWLY RENOVATED!!

2 bedroom, 1 bath, 807 sq.ft

Schools ?
Satchel Paige Elementary
Center Alternative
Center Sr. High

Hurry!! This property won't last long!

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing!

Applications found at rentkc.net

Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

(RLNE4445542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7752 Paseo Blvd have any available units?
7752 Paseo Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7752 Paseo Blvd have?
Some of 7752 Paseo Blvd's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7752 Paseo Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7752 Paseo Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7752 Paseo Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7752 Paseo Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 7752 Paseo Blvd offer parking?
No, 7752 Paseo Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 7752 Paseo Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7752 Paseo Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7752 Paseo Blvd have a pool?
No, 7752 Paseo Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 7752 Paseo Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7752 Paseo Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7752 Paseo Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7752 Paseo Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
