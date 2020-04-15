7752 Paseo Blvd

Amenities
HALF OFF SECOND MONTH'S RENT!! - Move in special of 1/2 off second months rent if moved in within two weeks after being approved!!!
NEWLY RENOVATED!!
2 bedroom, 1 bath, 807 sq.ft
Schools ?
Satchel Paige Elementary
Center Alternative
Center Sr. High
Hurry!! This property won't last long!
Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing!
Applications found at rentkc.net
Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.
Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.
(RLNE4445542)