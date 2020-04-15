7752 Paseo Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

HALF OFF SECOND MONTH'S RENT!! - Move in special of 1/2 off second months rent if moved in within two weeks after being approved!!!



NEWLY RENOVATED!!



2 bedroom, 1 bath, 807 sq.ft



Schools ?

Satchel Paige Elementary

Center Alternative

Center Sr. High



Hurry!! This property won't last long!



Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing!



Applications found at rentkc.net



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.



(RLNE4445542)