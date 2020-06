Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remodeled 4 Bedroom Home - This home has 4 bedrooms and has been remodeled from top to bottom with an updated kitchen featuring newer appliances, remodeled bathrooms (1 full and 1 half bath), a sun porch and 4th bedroom or larger family room. There is also a partial basement for storage or additional rec room. Brand new flooring in kitchen and sun room.



Pets allowed.



(RLNE2622940)