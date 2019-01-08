All apartments in Kansas City
7707 Ozark Road
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:36 PM

7707 Ozark Road

7707 Ozark Road · No Longer Available
Location

7707 Ozark Road, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pet friendly
Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse. This remodeled home has a new kitchen and bath and 2 year old carpets. The kitchen has granite counters, tile floors and stainless stove and dishwasher. There is no refrigerator. The bath has the same nice tile and looks great. There is a full basement with washer and dryer hookups. This place has a nice yard with a privacy fence. It's in a great location and is ready for a new renter. No Vouchers or Section 8. The requirements are that you make three times the rent in monthly income and have reasonable credit and good rental history. There is a $45 application fee for each person 18 or older that will be living in the home. The deposit is the same as the rent or $900. Pets are allowed with additional deposit and owner approval. Don't miss your opportunity to see this great family home today. Please call 816-266-4935 or email to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7707 Ozark Road have any available units?
7707 Ozark Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7707 Ozark Road have?
Some of 7707 Ozark Road's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7707 Ozark Road currently offering any rent specials?
7707 Ozark Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7707 Ozark Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7707 Ozark Road is pet friendly.
Does 7707 Ozark Road offer parking?
No, 7707 Ozark Road does not offer parking.
Does 7707 Ozark Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7707 Ozark Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7707 Ozark Road have a pool?
No, 7707 Ozark Road does not have a pool.
Does 7707 Ozark Road have accessible units?
No, 7707 Ozark Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7707 Ozark Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7707 Ozark Road has units with dishwashers.

