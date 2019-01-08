7707 Ozark Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 pet friendly

Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse. This remodeled home has a new kitchen and bath and 2 year old carpets. The kitchen has granite counters, tile floors and stainless stove and dishwasher. There is no refrigerator. The bath has the same nice tile and looks great. There is a full basement with washer and dryer hookups. This place has a nice yard with a privacy fence. It's in a great location and is ready for a new renter. No Vouchers or Section 8. The requirements are that you make three times the rent in monthly income and have reasonable credit and good rental history. There is a $45 application fee for each person 18 or older that will be living in the home. The deposit is the same as the rent or $900. Pets are allowed with additional deposit and owner approval. Don't miss your opportunity to see this great family home today. Please call 816-266-4935 or email to schedule a showing!