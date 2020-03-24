All apartments in Kansas City
7702 E 112th St

7702 East 112th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7702 East 112th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Coming Soon** 3 bedroom 1 Bathroom - Call (816) 203-2239 or visit our website at rentkc.net to submit an application or schedule a showing.

Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.

Approval Requirements: No evictions, bankruptcies, or foreclosures in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4722256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7702 E 112th St have any available units?
7702 E 112th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7702 E 112th St currently offering any rent specials?
7702 E 112th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7702 E 112th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7702 E 112th St is pet friendly.
Does 7702 E 112th St offer parking?
No, 7702 E 112th St does not offer parking.
Does 7702 E 112th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7702 E 112th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7702 E 112th St have a pool?
No, 7702 E 112th St does not have a pool.
Does 7702 E 112th St have accessible units?
No, 7702 E 112th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7702 E 112th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7702 E 112th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7702 E 112th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7702 E 112th St does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

