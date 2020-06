Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

This 3 Bed, 1 Bath house in Kansas City rents for $880 with an $880 security deposit. Features include hardwood floors, spacious rooms, a first floor laundry, one car garage, large fenced back yard and convenient location. This property does not have basement. Utilities are the responsibility of the resident and renters insurance is required. Section 8 residents welcome to apply. Pet allowed upon approval.