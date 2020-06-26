All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

7617 Pennsylvania Ave

7617 Pennsylvania Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7617 Pennsylvania Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
bbq/grill
carpet
Totally Updated Home in Fantastic Waldo Location - This cozy 2 bedroom home is just a block away from the Summit Grill in Waldo. Located within walking distance of all the shopping and entertainment Waldo has to offer, this house has been updated from top to bottom. Updated kitchen with granite counters, new appliances, new flooring and more! Gorgeous hardwood floors, newer windows, updated bathroom, and new carpet in bedrooms are just a few of the other updates. Fun front porch is great for hanging out on during warmer weather. Come see this amazing house before it's gone!

(RLNE2673228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7617 Pennsylvania Ave have any available units?
7617 Pennsylvania Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7617 Pennsylvania Ave have?
Some of 7617 Pennsylvania Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7617 Pennsylvania Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7617 Pennsylvania Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7617 Pennsylvania Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7617 Pennsylvania Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 7617 Pennsylvania Ave offer parking?
No, 7617 Pennsylvania Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7617 Pennsylvania Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7617 Pennsylvania Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7617 Pennsylvania Ave have a pool?
No, 7617 Pennsylvania Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7617 Pennsylvania Ave have accessible units?
No, 7617 Pennsylvania Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7617 Pennsylvania Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7617 Pennsylvania Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
