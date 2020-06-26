7617 Pennsylvania Ave

Amenities

Totally Updated Home in Fantastic Waldo Location - This cozy 2 bedroom home is just a block away from the Summit Grill in Waldo. Located within walking distance of all the shopping and entertainment Waldo has to offer, this house has been updated from top to bottom. Updated kitchen with granite counters, new appliances, new flooring and more! Gorgeous hardwood floors, newer windows, updated bathroom, and new carpet in bedrooms are just a few of the other updates. Fun front porch is great for hanging out on during warmer weather. Come see this amazing house before it's gone!



(RLNE2673228)