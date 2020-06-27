7615 E. 48th Terrace

Amenities
3 Bedroom/1 Bathroom with Finished Basement - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath with Finished Basement
Ranch Style Home
1275 sq ft
Eastwood Hill East Neighborhood
3 Offstreet Parking Spots
Fenced in backyard with storage shed
Central Air
Dishnet Cable Ready
Hardwood Floors in family room and all 3 bedrooms
Tile Flooring in Kitchen with small bar off to side
Separate Laundry Room in Finished Basement
5 miles from the Country Club Plaza
Close to LC's and Big T's BBQ
Access to Interstate 435
Section 8, Salvation Army, SAVE accepted.
Available for immediate move-in to high quality, long-term tenants with strong rental and employment history, decent credit and no criminal background.
This is a non-smoking unit
Crime/Drug Free Property
Some Pets Accepted (prior approval required with additional security deposit)
$45 non-refundable application fee
Call Leslie today to schedule a showing (913).333.0049
(RLNE5036238)