Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:18 PM

7615 E. 48th Terrace

7615 East 48th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7615 East 48th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom/1 Bathroom with Finished Basement - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath with Finished Basement

Ranch Style Home
1275 sq ft
Eastwood Hill East Neighborhood
3 Offstreet Parking Spots
Fenced in backyard with storage shed
Central Air
Dishnet Cable Ready
Hardwood Floors in family room and all 3 bedrooms
Tile Flooring in Kitchen with small bar off to side
Separate Laundry Room in Finished Basement

5 miles from the Country Club Plaza
Close to LC's and Big T's BBQ
Access to Interstate 435

Section 8, Salvation Army, SAVE accepted.

Available for immediate move-in to high quality, long-term tenants with strong rental and employment history, decent credit and no criminal background.
This is a non-smoking unit
Crime/Drug Free Property
Some Pets Accepted (prior approval required with additional security deposit)
$45 non-refundable application fee

Call Leslie today to schedule a showing (913).333.0049

(RLNE5036238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7615 E. 48th Terrace have any available units?
7615 E. 48th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7615 E. 48th Terrace have?
Some of 7615 E. 48th Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7615 E. 48th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7615 E. 48th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7615 E. 48th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 7615 E. 48th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 7615 E. 48th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 7615 E. 48th Terrace offers parking.
Does 7615 E. 48th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7615 E. 48th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7615 E. 48th Terrace have a pool?
No, 7615 E. 48th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7615 E. 48th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7615 E. 48th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7615 E. 48th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7615 E. 48th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
