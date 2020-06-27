7615 E. 48th Terrace

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning

3 Bedroom/1 Bathroom with Finished Basement - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath with Finished Basement



Ranch Style Home

1275 sq ft

Eastwood Hill East Neighborhood

3 Offstreet Parking Spots

Fenced in backyard with storage shed

Central Air

Dishnet Cable Ready

Hardwood Floors in family room and all 3 bedrooms

Tile Flooring in Kitchen with small bar off to side

Separate Laundry Room in Finished Basement



5 miles from the Country Club Plaza

Close to LC's and Big T's BBQ

Access to Interstate 435



Section 8, Salvation Army, SAVE accepted.



Available for immediate move-in to high quality, long-term tenants with strong rental and employment history, decent credit and no criminal background.

This is a non-smoking unit

Crime/Drug Free Property

Some Pets Accepted (prior approval required with additional security deposit)

$45 non-refundable application fee



Call Leslie today to schedule a showing (913).333.0049



(RLNE5036238)