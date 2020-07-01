All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7530 Baltimore Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7530 Baltimore Ave
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

7530 Baltimore Ave

7530 Baltimore Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Waldo
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7530 Baltimore Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Duplex within walking distance to downtown Waldo - Property Id: 169040

Clean, move in ready & walking distance to downtown Waldo! 2 bed, 1 bath ground floor duplex RENTAL includes the following: Free lawn care, free internet, hardwood floors, freshly repainted, private laundry hookups, basement storage, off street parking, garage space & screened in patio. Smoke free establishment & no pets please. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Lawn care and basic Google internet provided.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/169040p
Property Id 169040

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5235269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7530 Baltimore Ave have any available units?
7530 Baltimore Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7530 Baltimore Ave have?
Some of 7530 Baltimore Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7530 Baltimore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7530 Baltimore Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7530 Baltimore Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7530 Baltimore Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 7530 Baltimore Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7530 Baltimore Ave offers parking.
Does 7530 Baltimore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7530 Baltimore Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7530 Baltimore Ave have a pool?
No, 7530 Baltimore Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7530 Baltimore Ave have accessible units?
No, 7530 Baltimore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7530 Baltimore Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7530 Baltimore Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Denton
5951 NW 63rd Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64151
RM West
237 W 4th St
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Woods at Windrose Creek
480 NE Windrose Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Columbus Park Lofts
550 E 5th St.
Kansas City, MO 64106
721 E. Armour
721 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Colonnades
100 West Armour Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary