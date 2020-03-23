7514 N Lewis Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool clubhouse carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Another Great Listing From Diana and Renters Warehouse! Available 8/15. Cozy, Bright, & Inviting 2 Story nestled on a fenced spacious lot. This home features a gorgeous oversized kitchen with outdoor access to triple sized deck. The newly carpeted stairs leads to an huge master, and 3 larger bedrooms. Great space in finished walk out basement for a possible bedroom, office, or recreation room. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Credit is case by case. Schedule your showing today!