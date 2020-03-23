All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7514 N Lewis Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7514 N Lewis Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 5:30 PM

7514 N Lewis Avenue

7514 North Lewis Avenue · (816) 208-8351
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7514 North Lewis Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64158
North Brook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1797 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Another Great Listing From Diana and Renters Warehouse! Available 8/15. Cozy, Bright, & Inviting 2 Story nestled on a fenced spacious lot. This home features a gorgeous oversized kitchen with outdoor access to triple sized deck. The newly carpeted stairs leads to an huge master, and 3 larger bedrooms. Great space in finished walk out basement for a possible bedroom, office, or recreation room. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Credit is case by case. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7514 N Lewis Avenue have any available units?
7514 N Lewis Avenue has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7514 N Lewis Avenue have?
Some of 7514 N Lewis Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7514 N Lewis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7514 N Lewis Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7514 N Lewis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7514 N Lewis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 7514 N Lewis Avenue offer parking?
No, 7514 N Lewis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7514 N Lewis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7514 N Lewis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7514 N Lewis Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7514 N Lewis Avenue has a pool.
Does 7514 N Lewis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7514 N Lewis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7514 N Lewis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7514 N Lewis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7514 N Lewis Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave
Kansas City, MO 64119
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64110
Brownhardt
801 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity