7503 South Park Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This super cute 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home is located just off I-435 and is perfect for a city commuter!



Featuring a large open concept main living space with tons of windows allowing natural light to fill the rooms. The 3 bedrooms are located on the right side of the home, and there is a huge basement living space, perfect for a movie space or kids play area! There is also tons of additional storage and a washer/dryer included in the basement laundry area.



There is also covered parking and a fully fenced in backyard.



Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.