Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7503 South Park Road
Last updated February 3 2020 at 4:39 PM

7503 South Park Road

7503 South Park Road · No Longer Available
Location

7503 South Park Road, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This super cute 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home is located just off I-435 and is perfect for a city commuter!

Featuring a large open concept main living space with tons of windows allowing natural light to fill the rooms. The 3 bedrooms are located on the right side of the home, and there is a huge basement living space, perfect for a movie space or kids play area! There is also tons of additional storage and a washer/dryer included in the basement laundry area.

There is also covered parking and a fully fenced in backyard.

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7503 South Park Road have any available units?
7503 South Park Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7503 South Park Road have?
Some of 7503 South Park Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7503 South Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
7503 South Park Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7503 South Park Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7503 South Park Road is pet friendly.
Does 7503 South Park Road offer parking?
Yes, 7503 South Park Road offers parking.
Does 7503 South Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7503 South Park Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7503 South Park Road have a pool?
No, 7503 South Park Road does not have a pool.
Does 7503 South Park Road have accessible units?
No, 7503 South Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7503 South Park Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7503 South Park Road does not have units with dishwashers.
