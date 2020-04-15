7503 South Park Road

Amenities
This super cute 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home is located just off I-435 and is perfect for a city commuter!
Featuring a large open concept main living space with tons of windows allowing natural light to fill the rooms. The 3 bedrooms are located on the right side of the home, and there is a huge basement living space, perfect for a movie space or kids play area! There is also tons of additional storage and a washer/dryer included in the basement laundry area.
There is also covered parking and a fully fenced in backyard.
Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!
Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)
*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.