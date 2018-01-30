All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7422 Jefferson St

7422 Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Location

7422 Jefferson Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
7422 Jefferson St Available 04/01/19 Jefferson Jewel - 4 Bed 2 Bath - 2 Car Garage - A JEWEL ON JEFFERSON STREET
Spacious Waldo Rental

- Sit on your front porch and embrace the neighborhood and wonderful neighbors
- Maximize your space with a huge kitchen, bedrooms with large closets and front and backyard outdoor areas
- Enjoy beautifully renovated bathrooms and a two car garage
- No hassle laundry, washer & dryer included

Walking distance to the heart of Waldo and a short ride to Brookside, The Country Club Plaza and Downtown Kansas City.

(RLNE3766442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7422 Jefferson St have any available units?
7422 Jefferson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7422 Jefferson St have?
Some of 7422 Jefferson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7422 Jefferson St currently offering any rent specials?
7422 Jefferson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7422 Jefferson St pet-friendly?
No, 7422 Jefferson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 7422 Jefferson St offer parking?
Yes, 7422 Jefferson St offers parking.
Does 7422 Jefferson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7422 Jefferson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7422 Jefferson St have a pool?
No, 7422 Jefferson St does not have a pool.
Does 7422 Jefferson St have accessible units?
No, 7422 Jefferson St does not have accessible units.
Does 7422 Jefferson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7422 Jefferson St does not have units with dishwashers.
