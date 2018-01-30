Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage

7422 Jefferson St Available 04/01/19 Jefferson Jewel - 4 Bed 2 Bath - 2 Car Garage - A JEWEL ON JEFFERSON STREET

Spacious Waldo Rental



- Sit on your front porch and embrace the neighborhood and wonderful neighbors

- Maximize your space with a huge kitchen, bedrooms with large closets and front and backyard outdoor areas

- Enjoy beautifully renovated bathrooms and a two car garage

- No hassle laundry, washer & dryer included



Walking distance to the heart of Waldo and a short ride to Brookside, The Country Club Plaza and Downtown Kansas City.



(RLNE3766442)