Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

This spacious 4 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home has been recently remodeled. Living room and hallway have new laminate flooring, carpets in bedroom. Huge fenced backyard for summer activities. Washer and dryer hook up are in the basement.



For more information please contact Tenecher at (816) 288-8820 or apply online at www.nalamanagement.com