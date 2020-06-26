Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7229 Bales Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7229 Bales Ave
7229 Bales Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7229 Bales Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Noble and Gregory Ridge
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 1 Bath - This house has a Very large basement perfect for storage or a work station.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4690911)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7229 Bales Ave have any available units?
7229 Bales Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 7229 Bales Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7229 Bales Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7229 Bales Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7229 Bales Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 7229 Bales Ave offer parking?
No, 7229 Bales Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7229 Bales Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7229 Bales Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7229 Bales Ave have a pool?
No, 7229 Bales Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7229 Bales Ave have accessible units?
No, 7229 Bales Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7229 Bales Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7229 Bales Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7229 Bales Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7229 Bales Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
