Last updated May 21 2020 at 5:06 PM

7216 Virginia Avenue

7216 Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7216 Virginia Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131
East Meyer 6

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!***

Are you looking for a great rental home right in the heart of KC? Well then check out this fully remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bath rental home located just off Gregory Blvd and Troost Ave. From this location, you have easy access to Hwy 71, UMKC, Rockhurst, the Plaza, and Midtown!

This home offers stunning original hardwood flooring throughout the home and tons of windows that allow the light to really fill the entire space! The galley kitchen has received all new cabinetry, countertops, stainless steel appliances, and more! The bathroom has also received a full update with new tile, bathtub, vanity, and fixtures.

Don't miss out on your opportunity to live in this classic KC gem, schedule your Rently tour today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7216 Virginia Avenue have any available units?
7216 Virginia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7216 Virginia Avenue have?
Some of 7216 Virginia Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7216 Virginia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7216 Virginia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7216 Virginia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7216 Virginia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7216 Virginia Avenue offer parking?
No, 7216 Virginia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7216 Virginia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7216 Virginia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7216 Virginia Avenue have a pool?
No, 7216 Virginia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7216 Virginia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7216 Virginia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7216 Virginia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7216 Virginia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

