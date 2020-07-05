7216 Virginia Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!***



Are you looking for a great rental home right in the heart of KC? Well then check out this fully remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bath rental home located just off Gregory Blvd and Troost Ave. From this location, you have easy access to Hwy 71, UMKC, Rockhurst, the Plaza, and Midtown!



This home offers stunning original hardwood flooring throughout the home and tons of windows that allow the light to really fill the entire space! The galley kitchen has received all new cabinetry, countertops, stainless steel appliances, and more! The bathroom has also received a full update with new tile, bathtub, vanity, and fixtures.



Don't miss out on your opportunity to live in this classic KC gem, schedule your Rently tour today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.