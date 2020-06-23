All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7110 Walnut

7110 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

7110 Walnut Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9eac8fb0a7 ----
SPECIAL - 1ST MONTH FREE WITH 13 MONTH LEASE! Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex with hardwood floors throughout. Features fully equipped kitchen, dining area, spacious family room and bedrooms and 1 car garage with outside entry only. Must see! Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

1 1/2 Bath
1 Car Garage
2 Bedroom
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7110 Walnut have any available units?
7110 Walnut doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7110 Walnut have?
Some of 7110 Walnut's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7110 Walnut currently offering any rent specials?
7110 Walnut isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7110 Walnut pet-friendly?
Yes, 7110 Walnut is pet friendly.
Does 7110 Walnut offer parking?
Yes, 7110 Walnut does offer parking.
Does 7110 Walnut have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7110 Walnut does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7110 Walnut have a pool?
No, 7110 Walnut does not have a pool.
Does 7110 Walnut have accessible units?
No, 7110 Walnut does not have accessible units.
Does 7110 Walnut have units with dishwashers?
No, 7110 Walnut does not have units with dishwashers.
