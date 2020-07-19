Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

7103 E 85th Ter Available 02/11/19 Coming Soon!! - 7103 E 85th Ter

Kansas City, MO 64138-2816

3 bed/ 1.5 bath

COMING SOON!!!



Beautiful Ranch home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Updated with refinished hardwood floors, paint, vinyl, lighting fixtures and appliances. This home is clean and quiet! Large kitchen with eat-in kitchen area, picturesque front window in living room, good bedroom sizes, nicely refinished bathrooms, one car garage with tons of storage space. Laundry hookups are just off the kitchen, no stairs needed! Fantastic yard.



Working with Ad Astra Property Management is simple. We do most things electronically via email and phone. You will find it easier if you have access to the internet, a smart phone/computer, and a checking account/debit card to move forward. Applications are completed online and are a nonrefundable $35 which can be paid online at the time of applying. Your application is only considered complete once you fill out ALL of the requested information and submit your 3 most recent pay stubs along with a copy of your photo ID. If you are applying with others, your applications are only complete once all parties have submitted all of this information. All applicants are subject to credit and background checks. We do not have any owners at this time that are currently accepting section 8 housing vouchers.



Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. visit http://www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements, pictures and processes. 18 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.



Pets allowed with additional non-refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent rate increase for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans.



If you would like to speak to our Leasing Manager directly you are welcome to call/text 913-289-3315.



