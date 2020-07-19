All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7103 E 85th Ter

7103 East 85th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7103 East 85th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64138
Oldham Farms

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
7103 E 85th Ter Available 02/11/19 Coming Soon!! - 7103 E 85th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64138-2816
3 bed/ 1.5 bath
COMING SOON!!!

Beautiful Ranch home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Updated with refinished hardwood floors, paint, vinyl, lighting fixtures and appliances. This home is clean and quiet! Large kitchen with eat-in kitchen area, picturesque front window in living room, good bedroom sizes, nicely refinished bathrooms, one car garage with tons of storage space. Laundry hookups are just off the kitchen, no stairs needed! Fantastic yard.

Working with Ad Astra Property Management is simple. We do most things electronically via email and phone. You will find it easier if you have access to the internet, a smart phone/computer, and a checking account/debit card to move forward. Applications are completed online and are a nonrefundable $35 which can be paid online at the time of applying. Your application is only considered complete once you fill out ALL of the requested information and submit your 3 most recent pay stubs along with a copy of your photo ID. If you are applying with others, your applications are only complete once all parties have submitted all of this information. All applicants are subject to credit and background checks. We do not have any owners at this time that are currently accepting section 8 housing vouchers.

Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. visit http://www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements, pictures and processes. 18 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Pets allowed with additional non-refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent rate increase for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans.

If you would like to speak to our Leasing Manager directly you are welcome to call/text 913-289-3315.

(RLNE4646308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7103 E 85th Ter have any available units?
7103 E 85th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7103 E 85th Ter have?
Some of 7103 E 85th Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7103 E 85th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
7103 E 85th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7103 E 85th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 7103 E 85th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 7103 E 85th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 7103 E 85th Ter offers parking.
Does 7103 E 85th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7103 E 85th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7103 E 85th Ter have a pool?
No, 7103 E 85th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 7103 E 85th Ter have accessible units?
No, 7103 E 85th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 7103 E 85th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 7103 E 85th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
