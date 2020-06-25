All apartments in Kansas City
710 Northeast 114 Street

710 NE 114 St · No Longer Available
Location

710 NE 114 St, Kansas City, MO 64155
Nashua

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
All Brick 3 bdrm 1 and 1/2 bath. Fully fenced level backyard w/ outbuilding. This home offers newer windows installed in 2011 and a new front deck/porch in 2017.

"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”

CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 Northeast 114 Street have any available units?
710 Northeast 114 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 710 Northeast 114 Street currently offering any rent specials?
710 Northeast 114 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Northeast 114 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 Northeast 114 Street is pet friendly.
Does 710 Northeast 114 Street offer parking?
No, 710 Northeast 114 Street does not offer parking.
Does 710 Northeast 114 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 Northeast 114 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Northeast 114 Street have a pool?
No, 710 Northeast 114 Street does not have a pool.
Does 710 Northeast 114 Street have accessible units?
No, 710 Northeast 114 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Northeast 114 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 Northeast 114 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 710 Northeast 114 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 Northeast 114 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
