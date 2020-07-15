706 Broadway #501

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool table

706 Broadway at Soho Condo Great Building - Quiet 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom with Condo located in Private Boutique Condominium Building With Excellent Modern Amenities: Fitness Center; Movie Room; Club Room With Granite Kitchenette, Bar, Pool Table, & Flat Screen TVs; Business Center; Community Laundry Room; Extra Storage Included.



Located In The Heart Of The Soho Garment District Of Downtown Kansas City. Moments From The KC Streetcar. Walk To River Market and Power & Light. Open Loft Floor Plan With Large Raised Bedroom. Historic Exposed Brick. Beautiful Laminate Hardwood Floors. Stainless Steel Appliances. Ceramic Tile. All Electric.



Pet Deposit (cats only): $200/pet

Pet Rent (cats only): $20/pet



See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call David for Showing. 913-484-4555

Rent is $995.00 Per Month



