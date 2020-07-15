All apartments in Kansas City
706 Broadway #501

706 Broadway Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

706 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64105
The Downtown Loop

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool table
706 Broadway at Soho Condo Great Building - Quiet 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom with Condo located in Private Boutique Condominium Building With Excellent Modern Amenities: Fitness Center; Movie Room; Club Room With Granite Kitchenette, Bar, Pool Table, & Flat Screen TVs; Business Center; Community Laundry Room; Extra Storage Included.

Located In The Heart Of The Soho Garment District Of Downtown Kansas City. Moments From The KC Streetcar. Walk To River Market and Power & Light. Open Loft Floor Plan With Large Raised Bedroom. Historic Exposed Brick. Beautiful Laminate Hardwood Floors. Stainless Steel Appliances. Ceramic Tile. All Electric.

Pet Deposit (cats only): $200/pet
Pet Rent (cats only): $20/pet

www.kansascityrentahome.com

913-484-4555
Rent is $995.00 Per Month

(RLNE3893954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 Broadway #501 have any available units?
706 Broadway #501 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 706 Broadway #501 have?
Some of 706 Broadway #501's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 Broadway #501 currently offering any rent specials?
706 Broadway #501 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 Broadway #501 pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 Broadway #501 is pet friendly.
Does 706 Broadway #501 offer parking?
No, 706 Broadway #501 does not offer parking.
Does 706 Broadway #501 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 Broadway #501 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 Broadway #501 have a pool?
No, 706 Broadway #501 does not have a pool.
Does 706 Broadway #501 have accessible units?
No, 706 Broadway #501 does not have accessible units.
Does 706 Broadway #501 have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 Broadway #501 does not have units with dishwashers.
