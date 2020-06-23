All apartments in Kansas City
7008 E. 113th Terrace

7008 East 113th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7008 East 113th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bed 1 Bath East KC - This 4 bed 1 bath home is located close to shops, restaurants, and more!

This house has been updated with modern fixtures and fresh paint. The kitchen features brand new LTV flooring, new backsplash, new countertop, and new cabinets! The bedrooms contain brand new carpets, updated fixtures, and fresh paint. The bathroom gives you brand new shower tile, new vanity, modern fixtures and more! Big back yard makes it great for pets and summer hangouts!

This one is sure to go quick, so make sure you check it out today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

(RLNE4920754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7008 E. 113th Terrace have any available units?
7008 E. 113th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7008 E. 113th Terrace have?
Some of 7008 E. 113th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7008 E. 113th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7008 E. 113th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7008 E. 113th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 7008 E. 113th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 7008 E. 113th Terrace offer parking?
No, 7008 E. 113th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 7008 E. 113th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7008 E. 113th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7008 E. 113th Terrace have a pool?
No, 7008 E. 113th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7008 E. 113th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7008 E. 113th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7008 E. 113th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7008 E. 113th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
