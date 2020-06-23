7008 E. 113th Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bed 1 Bath East KC - This 4 bed 1 bath home is located close to shops, restaurants, and more!



This house has been updated with modern fixtures and fresh paint. The kitchen features brand new LTV flooring, new backsplash, new countertop, and new cabinets! The bedrooms contain brand new carpets, updated fixtures, and fresh paint. The bathroom gives you brand new shower tile, new vanity, modern fixtures and more! Big back yard makes it great for pets and summer hangouts!



This one is sure to go quick, so make sure you check it out today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*



(RLNE4920754)