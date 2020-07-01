6744 Scenic Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This property was built in 1966 has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The basement is finished to make the 3rd bedroom with a full bathroom as well. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Tile backsplash in the kitchen. Beautifully Modern with extended Tile Accents. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8. Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. View our website at www.usreebpm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Call Office For More Details