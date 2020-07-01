6744 Scenic Dr

6744 Scenic Drive, Kansas City, MO 64133 East Swope Highlands
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
This property was built in 1966 has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The basement is finished to make the 3rd bedroom with a full bathroom as well. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Tile backsplash in the kitchen. Beautifully Modern with extended Tile Accents. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8. Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. View our website at www.usreebpm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Call Office For More Details
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
