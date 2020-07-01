All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated January 5 2020 at 5:44 AM

6744 Scenic Dr

6744 Scenic Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6744 Scenic Drive, Kansas City, MO 64133
East Swope Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property was built in 1966 has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The basement is finished to make the 3rd bedroom with a full bathroom as well. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Tile backsplash in the kitchen. Beautifully Modern with extended Tile Accents. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8. Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. View our website at www.usreebpm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Call Office For More Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6744 Scenic Dr have any available units?
6744 Scenic Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6744 Scenic Dr have?
Some of 6744 Scenic Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6744 Scenic Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6744 Scenic Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6744 Scenic Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6744 Scenic Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6744 Scenic Dr offer parking?
No, 6744 Scenic Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6744 Scenic Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6744 Scenic Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6744 Scenic Dr have a pool?
No, 6744 Scenic Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6744 Scenic Dr have accessible units?
No, 6744 Scenic Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6744 Scenic Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6744 Scenic Dr has units with dishwashers.

