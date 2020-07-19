657 NE Russell Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

657 Northeast is a 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch located in North Kansas City and rents for $1,175.00 a month. This recently updated property has granite countertops in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances which include a dishwasher and microwave. Two car garage with an additional carport with central AC. Fenced in side yard and washer and dryer in the basement and plenty of storage space. All the utilities are the responsibility of tenant and renter's insurance is required. We do not accept housing vouchers on this property. For more information contact scott@premiereproperty.com or by calling 913.283.7125 / 636.887.6769.