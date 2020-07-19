All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 20 2019 at 7:43 AM

657 NE Russell Rd

657 NE Russell Rd · No Longer Available
Location

657 NE Russell Rd, Kansas City, MO 64116
River View

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
657 Northeast is a 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch located in North Kansas City and rents for $1,175.00 a month. This recently updated property has granite countertops in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances which include a dishwasher and microwave. Two car garage with an additional carport with central AC. Fenced in side yard and washer and dryer in the basement and plenty of storage space. All the utilities are the responsibility of tenant and renter's insurance is required. We do not accept housing vouchers on this property. For more information contact scott@premiereproperty.com or by calling 913.283.7125 / 636.887.6769.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 657 NE Russell Rd have any available units?
657 NE Russell Rd doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 657 NE Russell Rd have?
Some of 657 NE Russell Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher.
Is 657 NE Russell Rd currently offering any rent specials?
657 NE Russell Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 657 NE Russell Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 657 NE Russell Rd is pet friendly.
Does 657 NE Russell Rd offer parking?
Yes, 657 NE Russell Rd offers parking.
Does 657 NE Russell Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 657 NE Russell Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 657 NE Russell Rd have a pool?
No, 657 NE Russell Rd does not have a pool.
Does 657 NE Russell Rd have accessible units?
No, 657 NE Russell Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 657 NE Russell Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 657 NE Russell Rd has units with dishwashers.
