6520 Northwest Hamer Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This raised ranch is located in a quiet northland neighborhood and features 3 bedrooms, and 1.5 baths. The home has new flooring everywhere except the kitchen, which has ceramic tile. There is a garden tub in the bathroom. The kitchen is equipped with fridge, stove and dishwasher, and offers a large dining area. TONS of cabinet space! The basement is finished and could be used as a 4th bedroom, or large family room. Laundry hookups are located in the 2 car garage. The home also has a huge fenced yard, and central air. Brand new stove, backsplash and counters.



Vouchers: NO



$60 app fee

$1,245 rent

$250 pet fee, per pet, inquire within.



** Qualification Criteria can be found here: http://www.alpinekansascity.com/?page_id=1025



**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.



*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are at leasing816.com or alpinekansascity.com website for guaranteed accuracy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.