Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6520 Northwest Hamer Drive
Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:50 PM

6520 Northwest Hamer Drive

6520 Northwest Hamer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6520 Northwest Hamer Drive, Kansas City, MO 64118
Line Creek - Northern Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This raised ranch is located in a quiet northland neighborhood and features 3 bedrooms, and 1.5 baths. The home has new flooring everywhere except the kitchen, which has ceramic tile. There is a garden tub in the bathroom. The kitchen is equipped with fridge, stove and dishwasher, and offers a large dining area. TONS of cabinet space! The basement is finished and could be used as a 4th bedroom, or large family room. Laundry hookups are located in the 2 car garage. The home also has a huge fenced yard, and central air. Brand new stove, backsplash and counters.

Vouchers: NO

$60 app fee
$1,245 rent
$250 pet fee, per pet, inquire within.

** Qualification Criteria can be found here: http://www.alpinekansascity.com/?page_id=1025

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are at leasing816.com or alpinekansascity.com website for guaranteed accuracy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6520 Northwest Hamer Drive have any available units?
6520 Northwest Hamer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6520 Northwest Hamer Drive have?
Some of 6520 Northwest Hamer Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6520 Northwest Hamer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6520 Northwest Hamer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6520 Northwest Hamer Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6520 Northwest Hamer Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6520 Northwest Hamer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6520 Northwest Hamer Drive offers parking.
Does 6520 Northwest Hamer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6520 Northwest Hamer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6520 Northwest Hamer Drive have a pool?
No, 6520 Northwest Hamer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6520 Northwest Hamer Drive have accessible units?
No, 6520 Northwest Hamer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6520 Northwest Hamer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6520 Northwest Hamer Drive has units with dishwashers.

