Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6510 Northwest Ames Drive
Last updated March 10 2020 at 8:01 PM

6510 Northwest Ames Drive

6510 North Ames Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6510 North Ames Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64118
Line Creek - Northern Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before March 31!
Lovely home located in beautiful treed area, dead end street, and green space privacy. Front patio, attractive landscaping, and large play area add to the desirability of this home. Walkout basement . Home is located in highly sought after Park Hill Schools. New carpet and paint throughout! New deck and front stoop. Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6510 Northwest Ames Drive have any available units?
6510 Northwest Ames Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 6510 Northwest Ames Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6510 Northwest Ames Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6510 Northwest Ames Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6510 Northwest Ames Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6510 Northwest Ames Drive offer parking?
No, 6510 Northwest Ames Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6510 Northwest Ames Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6510 Northwest Ames Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6510 Northwest Ames Drive have a pool?
No, 6510 Northwest Ames Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6510 Northwest Ames Drive have accessible units?
No, 6510 Northwest Ames Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6510 Northwest Ames Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6510 Northwest Ames Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6510 Northwest Ames Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6510 Northwest Ames Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
