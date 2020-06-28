6433 Charlotte Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Here is the home you have been looking for. Absolutely over the top Full Remodel with no expense spared. This place has it all. The Master Suite features a stunning walk in shower, private laundry, and reading room all to itself. Check out the detail in the tile work all the the house.

Don;t miss out on a chance to rent or even own this masterpiece of work. Lease with Option to purchase with full owner financing is available. Yessss! Full owner financing to qualified buyers without all of the headaches with traditional financing.

Call today to make this your new home. What Are You Waiting For: CALL NOW!!!