Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

6433 Charlotte Street

Location

6433 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Holmes Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Here is the home you have been looking for. Absolutely over the top Full Remodel with no expense spared. This place has it all. The Master Suite features a stunning walk in shower, private laundry, and reading room all to itself. Check out the detail in the tile work all the the house.
Don;t miss out on a chance to rent or even own this masterpiece of work. Lease with Option to purchase with full owner financing is available. Yessss! Full owner financing to qualified buyers without all of the headaches with traditional financing.
Call today to make this your new home. What Are You Waiting For: CALL NOW!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6433 Charlotte Street have any available units?
6433 Charlotte Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6433 Charlotte Street have?
Some of 6433 Charlotte Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6433 Charlotte Street currently offering any rent specials?
6433 Charlotte Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6433 Charlotte Street pet-friendly?
No, 6433 Charlotte Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 6433 Charlotte Street offer parking?
Yes, 6433 Charlotte Street offers parking.
Does 6433 Charlotte Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6433 Charlotte Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6433 Charlotte Street have a pool?
No, 6433 Charlotte Street does not have a pool.
Does 6433 Charlotte Street have accessible units?
No, 6433 Charlotte Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6433 Charlotte Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6433 Charlotte Street has units with dishwashers.
