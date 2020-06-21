All apartments in Kansas City
6409 McGee Street
Last updated April 19 2019 at 5:13 PM

6409 McGee Street

6409 Mcgee St · No Longer Available
Location

6409 Mcgee St, Kansas City, MO 64113
Morningside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous neighborhood walking distance to Brookside shops and restaurants!
Step into your large living room with beautiful hardwood floors and an amazing fireplace!
Lots of windows to let in natural light and adorable modern light fixtures in living room, dining room and kitchen.
Fresh paint throughout.
Fabulously updated kitchen with new appliances and countertop.
Charming original hardwood floors and updates go throughout the home.
Completely renovated bathroom with new subway tile, vanity and shower surround.
New light fixtures.
Enjoy a lovely front porch with ceiling fan!
Large charming back deck!
Washer/Dryer hookups in basement.
Cat or small dog accepted with approval (pet deposit = 1/2 months rent)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6409 McGee Street have any available units?
6409 McGee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6409 McGee Street have?
Some of 6409 McGee Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6409 McGee Street currently offering any rent specials?
6409 McGee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6409 McGee Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6409 McGee Street is pet friendly.
Does 6409 McGee Street offer parking?
No, 6409 McGee Street does not offer parking.
Does 6409 McGee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6409 McGee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6409 McGee Street have a pool?
No, 6409 McGee Street does not have a pool.
Does 6409 McGee Street have accessible units?
No, 6409 McGee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6409 McGee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6409 McGee Street does not have units with dishwashers.
