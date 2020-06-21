6409 McGee Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fabulous neighborhood walking distance to Brookside shops and restaurants!

Step into your large living room with beautiful hardwood floors and an amazing fireplace!

Lots of windows to let in natural light and adorable modern light fixtures in living room, dining room and kitchen.

Fresh paint throughout.

Fabulously updated kitchen with new appliances and countertop.

Charming original hardwood floors and updates go throughout the home.

Completely renovated bathroom with new subway tile, vanity and shower surround.

New light fixtures.

Enjoy a lovely front porch with ceiling fan!

Large charming back deck!

Washer/Dryer hookups in basement.

Cat or small dog accepted with approval (pet deposit = 1/2 months rent)