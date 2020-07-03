All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:15 AM

634 West 40th Street

634 West 40th Street · No Longer Available
Location

634 West 40th Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Old Westport

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Gorgeous historic home in Old Wesport!
You can't get a better Westport location!
Almost perfect walk score of 94! Walker's Paradise!
Good transit options as well!
Easy access to major highways.
This beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath home is walking distance to all Westport/39th St. district shops and restaurants.
Living room and dining room with original built-ins, kitchen and large pantry/mudroom.
Kitchen comes equipped with Dishwasher, Oven/Range and Refrigerator!
One bedroom and full bath downstairs, second full bathroom and 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs, one with a sitting room!
Hardwood floors throughout!
Front porch and large corner lot.
No pets and no smoking, please.
Landlord is responsible for all yard maintenance.
Tenants pay for all utilities.
Hurry now, contact us for more info!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 634 West 40th Street have any available units?
634 West 40th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 634 West 40th Street have?
Some of 634 West 40th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 634 West 40th Street currently offering any rent specials?
634 West 40th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 634 West 40th Street pet-friendly?
No, 634 West 40th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 634 West 40th Street offer parking?
No, 634 West 40th Street does not offer parking.
Does 634 West 40th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 634 West 40th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 634 West 40th Street have a pool?
No, 634 West 40th Street does not have a pool.
Does 634 West 40th Street have accessible units?
No, 634 West 40th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 634 West 40th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 634 West 40th Street has units with dishwashers.

