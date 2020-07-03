634 West 40th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Gorgeous historic home in Old Wesport!

You can't get a better Westport location!

Almost perfect walk score of 94! Walker's Paradise!

Good transit options as well!

Easy access to major highways.

This beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath home is walking distance to all Westport/39th St. district shops and restaurants.

Living room and dining room with original built-ins, kitchen and large pantry/mudroom.

Kitchen comes equipped with Dishwasher, Oven/Range and Refrigerator!

One bedroom and full bath downstairs, second full bathroom and 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs, one with a sitting room!

Hardwood floors throughout!

Front porch and large corner lot.

No pets and no smoking, please.

Landlord is responsible for all yard maintenance.

Tenants pay for all utilities.

Hurry now, contact us for more info!