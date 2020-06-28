6228 The Paseo

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Newly refinished single family home! - PROMO: 1/2 OFF 1ST MO. RENT IF LEASE IS SIGNED BEFORE MAY 1, 2020!



This large single family home has been completely updated inside. The hardwood floors are newly refinished throughout (except for bath/kitchen which have new flooring). Upon walking in you are immediately in the spacious living room, with faux fireplace, that opens up right into the dining room. Past that is the kitchen with brand new counter-tops, as well as the matching stainless steel appliances. Off the dining room is a hallway that leads to two first floor bedrooms and the bathroom. Upstairs is the third bedroom. The owners do plan to RE-PAINT THE OUTSIDE when the weather warms up.



This unit is available to move into but due to the recent coronavirus outbreak we will not be doing in person showings. Instead we have a video tour of the unit available, please inquire for access to our video. All applications and leases will be handled online as well. For more information or questions on the units please email us.



Additional information:

*NO VOUCHERS ACCEPTED

*Pets welcomed but for an additional $25/pet per month and $250 non-refundable pet deposit.

*No smoking inside the property

*Central heating and cooling

*Lawn care is tenants responsibility

*All utilities are tenants responsibility

*There is a driveway for parking and street parking as well



Qualifications:

*Must make 3x the monthly rent with monthly gross household income

*No evictions within the past 5 years

*No felonies

*At least 3 years good rental history.



(RLNE5315096)