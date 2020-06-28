All apartments in Kansas City
6228 The Paseo

Location

6228 The Paseo, Kansas City, MO 64110
Eastern

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Newly refinished single family home! - PROMO: 1/2 OFF 1ST MO. RENT IF LEASE IS SIGNED BEFORE MAY 1, 2020!

This large single family home has been completely updated inside. The hardwood floors are newly refinished throughout (except for bath/kitchen which have new flooring). Upon walking in you are immediately in the spacious living room, with faux fireplace, that opens up right into the dining room. Past that is the kitchen with brand new counter-tops, as well as the matching stainless steel appliances. Off the dining room is a hallway that leads to two first floor bedrooms and the bathroom. Upstairs is the third bedroom. The owners do plan to RE-PAINT THE OUTSIDE when the weather warms up.

This unit is available to move into but due to the recent coronavirus outbreak we will not be doing in person showings. Instead we have a video tour of the unit available, please inquire for access to our video. All applications and leases will be handled online as well. For more information or questions on the units please email us.

Additional information:
*NO VOUCHERS ACCEPTED
*Pets welcomed but for an additional $25/pet per month and $250 non-refundable pet deposit.
*No smoking inside the property
*Central heating and cooling
*Lawn care is tenants responsibility
*All utilities are tenants responsibility
*There is a driveway for parking and street parking as well

Qualifications:
*Must make 3x the monthly rent with monthly gross household income
*No evictions within the past 5 years
*No felonies
*At least 3 years good rental history.

(RLNE5315096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6228 The Paseo have any available units?
6228 The Paseo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6228 The Paseo have?
Some of 6228 The Paseo's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6228 The Paseo currently offering any rent specials?
6228 The Paseo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6228 The Paseo pet-friendly?
Yes, 6228 The Paseo is pet friendly.
Does 6228 The Paseo offer parking?
Yes, 6228 The Paseo offers parking.
Does 6228 The Paseo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6228 The Paseo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6228 The Paseo have a pool?
No, 6228 The Paseo does not have a pool.
Does 6228 The Paseo have accessible units?
No, 6228 The Paseo does not have accessible units.
Does 6228 The Paseo have units with dishwashers?
No, 6228 The Paseo does not have units with dishwashers.
