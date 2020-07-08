All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 4 2019 at 4:25 PM

6142 Harrison St

6142 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

6142 Harrison Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6d48d5d053 ---- Check out this top to bottom professional remodel in Brookside!

The upgrades include a new roof, furnace, AC, wiring, gutters, plumbing, drains, doors, bathrooms, exotic granite counter-tops, tile, stainless steel appliances, layout, flooring and paint. Additionally, the beautiful hardwood floors have been refinished!

There are dual living areas, a laundry room on the main floor and a huge master bedroom which features a walk in closet that even has enough room for a desk or cradle.

The large and deep corner lot has a ton of fenced backyard space that is perfect for summer get-togethers.

On top of all of this, it?s in great location just minutes from Rockhurst College, UMKC, shops and trendy restaurants.

This property has so much to offer and is ready for you to make it your home!

Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing.
You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.
Kansas City Property Management

The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1500.00 breaks down as follows:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
Non-refundable fee of $350.00
Refundable deposit of $1050.00
Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter. Security Deposit: 1500 Parking: 1 Car Garage Lease Length: 12 month Nearest Cross Street: Rockhill Rd & E 62nd St Square Footage: 1543 Virtual Tour: Coming Soon! Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/8/19 House Number: 6142 Bathroom: 2 Bedrooms: 3 Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required) Utilities Included: none Price Specials: none Granite Countertop Hardwood Floor Laundry Area Inside Walk In Shower Washer/Dryer Not Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6142 Harrison St have any available units?
6142 Harrison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6142 Harrison St have?
Some of 6142 Harrison St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6142 Harrison St currently offering any rent specials?
6142 Harrison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6142 Harrison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6142 Harrison St is pet friendly.
Does 6142 Harrison St offer parking?
Yes, 6142 Harrison St offers parking.
Does 6142 Harrison St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6142 Harrison St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6142 Harrison St have a pool?
No, 6142 Harrison St does not have a pool.
Does 6142 Harrison St have accessible units?
No, 6142 Harrison St does not have accessible units.
Does 6142 Harrison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6142 Harrison St does not have units with dishwashers.

