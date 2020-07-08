6142 Harrison St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6d48d5d053 ---- Check out this top to bottom professional remodel in Brookside!



The upgrades include a new roof, furnace, AC, wiring, gutters, plumbing, drains, doors, bathrooms, exotic granite counter-tops, tile, stainless steel appliances, layout, flooring and paint. Additionally, the beautiful hardwood floors have been refinished!



There are dual living areas, a laundry room on the main floor and a huge master bedroom which features a walk in closet that even has enough room for a desk or cradle.



The large and deep corner lot has a ton of fenced backyard space that is perfect for summer get-togethers.



On top of all of this, it?s in great location just minutes from Rockhurst College, UMKC, shops and trendy restaurants.



This property has so much to offer and is ready for you to make it your home!



Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing.

You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.

Kansas City Property Management



The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1500.00 breaks down as follows:

Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

Non-refundable fee of $350.00

Refundable deposit of $1050.00

Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

