Unit Amenities extra storage furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

{6128} Charming Brookside Bungalow + Furnished + 1 Car Garage + Fenced yard + Covered Porch - Beautiful home in amazing location!



Spacious living room with hardwood floors and recessed lighting! Formal dining room with modern lighting. Bonus pantry/ breakfast room for additional storage or another eating area! Charming kitchen with brand new gas stove!



Two main floor bedrooms and full bathroom with plenty of storage! Large upstairs bedroom!



Home is being leased furnished, as pictured, and includes:

Couch

Love seat

2 TVs

Full size bed

Queen size bed

Nightstands/ end tables

Dresser



No Cats Allowed



