6104 N Spruce Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

***Rent to Own our spacious 4 bedroom home with an additional office/library room on the first floor! Its been freshly painted inside and out with new granite countertops, new carpet, and refinished hardwood floors! There is a large great room with an additional family room in the finished basement. The master bedroom has an exceptionally large walk-in closet and the master bathroom boasts a bathtub and a separate shower. There is also a good sized backyard with privacy fence and concrete patio, great for entertaining and for kids as well! HOA pool and tennis courts close by.



We do not require a rental deposit but a down payment is required for our rent to own program.



24 hour information line 800-610-7175 ext 802



(RLNE4588027)