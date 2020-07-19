All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6104 N Spruce Ave

6104 North Spruce Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6104 North Spruce Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64119
Ravenwood-Somerset

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
***Rent to Own our spacious 4 bedroom home with an additional office/library room on the first floor! Its been freshly painted inside and out with new granite countertops, new carpet, and refinished hardwood floors! There is a large great room with an additional family room in the finished basement. The master bedroom has an exceptionally large walk-in closet and the master bathroom boasts a bathtub and a separate shower. There is also a good sized backyard with privacy fence and concrete patio, great for entertaining and for kids as well! HOA pool and tennis courts close by.

We do not require a rental deposit but a down payment is required for our rent to own program.

24 hour information line 800-610-7175 ext 802

(RLNE4588027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6104 N Spruce Ave have any available units?
6104 N Spruce Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6104 N Spruce Ave have?
Some of 6104 N Spruce Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6104 N Spruce Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6104 N Spruce Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6104 N Spruce Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6104 N Spruce Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6104 N Spruce Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6104 N Spruce Ave offers parking.
Does 6104 N Spruce Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6104 N Spruce Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6104 N Spruce Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6104 N Spruce Ave has a pool.
Does 6104 N Spruce Ave have accessible units?
No, 6104 N Spruce Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6104 N Spruce Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6104 N Spruce Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
