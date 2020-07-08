Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

609 W. 89th Street Available 07/10/20 {609} Darling Ranch + Great Updates + Fenced Yard + Excellent Location! - One Level living in HEART of everything! Within walking distance to Ward Parkway Center and minutes away from the Country Club Plaza!



Many Recent Updates Plus Large Kitchen with black appliances! Bedroom #3 was converted to Enlarge Kitchen & add Pantry & Oak Cabinetry. Owners have maximized space with great built-ins in Bedrooms. Recently Updated Bathroom!



Sunny Living Room with Hardwoods. Great patio overlooking landscaped and fenced yard. Workshop in Garage Plus large Basement great for storage.



Dir: Between Wornall and Ward Parkway on 89th Street



LIV 16X11 Shades/Blinds, Hardwood

KIT 18X11 Pantry, Shades/Blinds, Vinyl

MBR 12X11 Shades/Blinds, Wood Floor

BR2 11X10 Shades/Blinds, Wood Floor



(RLNE2305649)