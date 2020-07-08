All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

609 W. 89th Street

609 West 89th Street · No Longer Available
Location

609 West 89th Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Western Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
609 W. 89th Street Available 07/10/20 {609} Darling Ranch + Great Updates + Fenced Yard + Excellent Location! - One Level living in HEART of everything! Within walking distance to Ward Parkway Center and minutes away from the Country Club Plaza!

Many Recent Updates Plus Large Kitchen with black appliances! Bedroom #3 was converted to Enlarge Kitchen & add Pantry & Oak Cabinetry. Owners have maximized space with great built-ins in Bedrooms. Recently Updated Bathroom!

Sunny Living Room with Hardwoods. Great patio overlooking landscaped and fenced yard. Workshop in Garage Plus large Basement great for storage.

Dir: Between Wornall and Ward Parkway on 89th Street

LIV 16X11 Shades/Blinds, Hardwood
KIT 18X11 Pantry, Shades/Blinds, Vinyl
MBR 12X11 Shades/Blinds, Wood Floor
BR2 11X10 Shades/Blinds, Wood Floor

(RLNE2305649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 W. 89th Street have any available units?
609 W. 89th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 W. 89th Street have?
Some of 609 W. 89th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 W. 89th Street currently offering any rent specials?
609 W. 89th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 W. 89th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 W. 89th Street is pet friendly.
Does 609 W. 89th Street offer parking?
Yes, 609 W. 89th Street offers parking.
Does 609 W. 89th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 W. 89th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 W. 89th Street have a pool?
No, 609 W. 89th Street does not have a pool.
Does 609 W. 89th Street have accessible units?
No, 609 W. 89th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 609 W. 89th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 W. 89th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

