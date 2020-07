Amenities

Completely remodeled apartment in the heart of Hyde Park. Brand new kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Appliances include gas range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Tons of windows providing ample natural light. Hardwood floors through out the apartment. 2\" faux wood blinds on all windows. Washer and dryer located in unit. Apartment features smart apartment technology powered by Homebase. For showings call Spencer at 913-484-4879