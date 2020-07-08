All apartments in Kansas City
5932 Cypress Place

5932 Cypress Place · No Longer Available
Location

5932 Cypress Place, Kansas City, MO 64130
Swope Parkway - Elmwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Duplex with vaulted ceiling, brand-new tiled bathroom, refrigerator, fresh paint, washer dryer hookups.

This duplex offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, spacious living, dining, kitchen and more.

This is the ground Unit (not the upper unit).

Close to shopping, dining and everything a city has to offer.

To showing online please visit:

https://bookme.name/higproperty

General Info & Eligibility Requirements:

1. No previous eviction records.
2. This property is accepting Section 8 or housing vouchers.
3. For regular rent, monthly income requirement is at least 3 times of the monthly rent.
4. Minimum leasing period is 12 months.
5. Deposit is 1 month rent (minimum) unless otherwise required by standard tenant screening.
6. Pet deposit is $400 (non refundable)
7. Application fee is $45.

Utilities are separately metered. Tenant pays own utility and trash.

Application is available online at :

www.higproperty.net

Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5932 Cypress Place have any available units?
5932 Cypress Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5932 Cypress Place have?
Some of 5932 Cypress Place's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5932 Cypress Place currently offering any rent specials?
5932 Cypress Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5932 Cypress Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5932 Cypress Place is pet friendly.
Does 5932 Cypress Place offer parking?
No, 5932 Cypress Place does not offer parking.
Does 5932 Cypress Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5932 Cypress Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5932 Cypress Place have a pool?
No, 5932 Cypress Place does not have a pool.
Does 5932 Cypress Place have accessible units?
No, 5932 Cypress Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5932 Cypress Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5932 Cypress Place does not have units with dishwashers.

