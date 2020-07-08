5932 Cypress Place

Amenities
Duplex with vaulted ceiling, brand-new tiled bathroom, refrigerator, fresh paint, washer dryer hookups.
This duplex offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, spacious living, dining, kitchen and more.
This is the ground Unit (not the upper unit).
Close to shopping, dining and everything a city has to offer.
To showing online please visit:
https://bookme.name/higproperty
General Info & Eligibility Requirements:
1. No previous eviction records.
2. This property is accepting Section 8 or housing vouchers.
3. For regular rent, monthly income requirement is at least 3 times of the monthly rent.
4. Minimum leasing period is 12 months.
5. Deposit is 1 month rent (minimum) unless otherwise required by standard tenant screening.
6. Pet deposit is $400 (non refundable)
7. Application fee is $45.
Utilities are separately metered. Tenant pays own utility and trash.
Application is available online at :
www.higproperty.net
Thank you!