5932 Cypress Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Duplex with vaulted ceiling, brand-new tiled bathroom, refrigerator, fresh paint, washer dryer hookups.



This duplex offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, spacious living, dining, kitchen and more.



This is the ground Unit (not the upper unit).



Close to shopping, dining and everything a city has to offer.



To showing online please visit:



https://bookme.name/higproperty



General Info & Eligibility Requirements:



1. No previous eviction records.

2. This property is accepting Section 8 or housing vouchers.

3. For regular rent, monthly income requirement is at least 3 times of the monthly rent.

4. Minimum leasing period is 12 months.

5. Deposit is 1 month rent (minimum) unless otherwise required by standard tenant screening.

6. Pet deposit is $400 (non refundable)

7. Application fee is $45.



Utilities are separately metered. Tenant pays own utility and trash.



Application is available online at :



www.higproperty.net



Thank you!