5919 Kenwood Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful top-to-bottom renovation near Brookside and walking distance to the trolley trail, UMKC and shops and restaurants.

Great floor plan with original refinished hardwood floors throughout!

New tile in the kitchen and bathroom. Brand new granite, cabinets and countertops. Stainless steel appliance package.

Updated bathroom with new vanity and subway tile surround.

Fresh paint on interior and exterior.

New roof and modern light fixtures!

1 car detached garage.

1 year lease. Tenants pay gas, electric and water.

Pets: Cats ok, dogs under 15 lbs. $300 pet deposit, $150 non-refundable.