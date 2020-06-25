All apartments in Kansas City
5919 Kenwood Avenue
5919 Kenwood Avenue

Location

5919 Kenwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Beautiful top-to-bottom renovation near Brookside and walking distance to the trolley trail, UMKC and shops and restaurants.
Great floor plan with original refinished hardwood floors throughout!
New tile in the kitchen and bathroom. Brand new granite, cabinets and countertops. Stainless steel appliance package.
Updated bathroom with new vanity and subway tile surround.
Fresh paint on interior and exterior.
New roof and modern light fixtures!
1 car detached garage.
1 year lease. Tenants pay gas, electric and water.
Pets: Cats ok, dogs under 15 lbs. $300 pet deposit, $150 non-refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5919 Kenwood Avenue have any available units?
5919 Kenwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5919 Kenwood Avenue have?
Some of 5919 Kenwood Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5919 Kenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5919 Kenwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5919 Kenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5919 Kenwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5919 Kenwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5919 Kenwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 5919 Kenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5919 Kenwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5919 Kenwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 5919 Kenwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5919 Kenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5919 Kenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5919 Kenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5919 Kenwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
