5907 Jackson Avenue

Amenities
3bd 1 ba Fresh paint and hardwood floors - Ranch style 3 bedroom 1 bath
Vouchers Welcome.
Huge yard
Appliances included:, Range / Oven, Refrigerator. Fresh paint and hardwood floors.
Close to the Kansas city zoo, Swope Memorial Golf Course, Kansas City Community Gardens, Holliday Elementary School, Blue River Glades Natural Area, and more.
1 block walking distance to bus 18 and 21 bus stop.
No Pets
No Smoking
Monthly Rent: $800.00
Application Fee: 45.00
Security deposit: $800.00
Contact us here
https://treasure.appfolio.com/listings/detail/44785c06-e36a-465f-80c2-ba807e784482
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5429328)