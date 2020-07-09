All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

5907 Jackson Avenue

5907 Jackson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5907 Jackson Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Swope Parkway - Elmwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
community garden
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
community garden
3bd 1 ba Fresh paint and hardwood floors - Ranch style 3 bedroom 1 bath
Vouchers Welcome.
Huge yard
Appliances included:, Range / Oven, Refrigerator. Fresh paint and hardwood floors.

Close to the Kansas city zoo, Swope Memorial Golf Course, Kansas City Community Gardens, Holliday Elementary School, Blue River Glades Natural Area, and more.

1 block walking distance to bus 18 and 21 bus stop.

No Pets
No Smoking
Monthly Rent: $800.00
Application Fee: 45.00
Security deposit: $800.00

Contact us here
https://treasure.appfolio.com/listings/detail/44785c06-e36a-465f-80c2-ba807e784482

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5429328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5907 Jackson Avenue have any available units?
5907 Jackson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5907 Jackson Avenue have?
Some of 5907 Jackson Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, community garden, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5907 Jackson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5907 Jackson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5907 Jackson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5907 Jackson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5907 Jackson Avenue offer parking?
No, 5907 Jackson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5907 Jackson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5907 Jackson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5907 Jackson Avenue have a pool?
No, 5907 Jackson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5907 Jackson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5907 Jackson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5907 Jackson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5907 Jackson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

