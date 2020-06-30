5808 East 97 Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Freshly updated 3bed 2bath home in south kansas city near Cerner complex. Hardwood floors throughout with spacious living with large kitchen and eat in dining space.

1 car garage with separate basement space for extra storage.



Perfectly priced to be affordable and lease quickly!



Contact us today to claim this home. Vouchers are welcomed to apply.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1484467?source=marketing