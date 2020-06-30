5808 East 97 Street

5808 East 97th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134 Fairlane
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Freshly updated 3bed 2bath home in south kansas city near Cerner complex. Hardwood floors throughout with spacious living with large kitchen and eat in dining space. 1 car garage with separate basement space for extra storage.
Perfectly priced to be affordable and lease quickly!
Contact us today to claim this home. Vouchers are welcomed to apply.
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1484467?source=marketing
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
