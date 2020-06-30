All apartments in Kansas City
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5808 East 97 Street
Last updated April 1 2020 at 12:17 AM

5808 East 97 Street

5808 East 97th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5808 East 97th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Fairlane

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Freshly updated 3bed 2bath home in south kansas city near Cerner complex. Hardwood floors throughout with spacious living with large kitchen and eat in dining space.
1 car garage with separate basement space for extra storage.

Perfectly priced to be affordable and lease quickly!

Contact us today to claim this home. Vouchers are welcomed to apply.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1484467?source=marketing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5808 East 97 Street have any available units?
5808 East 97 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5808 East 97 Street have?
Some of 5808 East 97 Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5808 East 97 Street currently offering any rent specials?
5808 East 97 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5808 East 97 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5808 East 97 Street is pet friendly.
Does 5808 East 97 Street offer parking?
Yes, 5808 East 97 Street offers parking.
Does 5808 East 97 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5808 East 97 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5808 East 97 Street have a pool?
No, 5808 East 97 Street does not have a pool.
Does 5808 East 97 Street have accessible units?
No, 5808 East 97 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5808 East 97 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5808 East 97 Street has units with dishwashers.

