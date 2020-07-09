All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5731 East 101st Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5731 East 101st Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5731 East 101st Terrace

5731 East 101st Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Fairlane
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5731 East 101st Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64137
Fairlane

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This house can surely take your breath away. Features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 1 car garage. Kitchen has both great cabinet space and counter space. The dining area flows nicely into the living room, allowing you to entertain with ease. Bedrooms have plenty of space to kick up your feet and relax! Large fenced in back yard really makes this house one to love!

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Please email our leasing department for information on how to view this property. For an application, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5731 East 101st Terrace have any available units?
5731 East 101st Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5731 East 101st Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5731 East 101st Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5731 East 101st Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 5731 East 101st Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 5731 East 101st Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 5731 East 101st Terrace offers parking.
Does 5731 East 101st Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5731 East 101st Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5731 East 101st Terrace have a pool?
No, 5731 East 101st Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 5731 East 101st Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5731 East 101st Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5731 East 101st Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 5731 East 101st Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5731 East 101st Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 5731 East 101st Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Sublet
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64105
RM West
237 W 4th St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Commerce Tower
911 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave
Kansas City, MO 64137
Piper Lofts
117 W 20th St
Kansas City, MO 64108
3408 Gillham
3408 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Park South
10841 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary