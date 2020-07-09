5731 East 101st Terrace

Amenities

This house can surely take your breath away. Features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 1 car garage. Kitchen has both great cabinet space and counter space. The dining area flows nicely into the living room, allowing you to entertain with ease. Bedrooms have plenty of space to kick up your feet and relax! Large fenced in back yard really makes this house one to love!



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now



