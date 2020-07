Amenities

pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Great 1 bedroom . Adjacent to Rockhurst University, Scholars Row Apartments and just minutes from UMKC and the Country Club Plaza. This unit comes with rear parking and kitchen appliances. $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, Rent is 600 per month $600 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent .Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Give me a call to schedule a showing.