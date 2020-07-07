All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5511 Highland Ave.

5511 Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5511 Highland Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110
Blue Hills

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom single story house with a basement. It includes a refrigerator and stove.
There's a nice size front and back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5511 Highland Ave. have any available units?
5511 Highland Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5511 Highland Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5511 Highland Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5511 Highland Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 5511 Highland Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5511 Highland Ave. offer parking?
No, 5511 Highland Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 5511 Highland Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5511 Highland Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5511 Highland Ave. have a pool?
No, 5511 Highland Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5511 Highland Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5511 Highland Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5511 Highland Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5511 Highland Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5511 Highland Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5511 Highland Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

