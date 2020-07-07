Rent Calculator
All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5511 Highland Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5511 Highland Ave.
5511 Highland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5511 Highland Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110
Blue Hills
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom single story house with a basement. It includes a refrigerator and stove.
There's a nice size front and back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5511 Highland Ave. have any available units?
5511 Highland Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time.
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 5511 Highland Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5511 Highland Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5511 Highland Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 5511 Highland Ave. is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 5511 Highland Ave. offer parking?
No, 5511 Highland Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 5511 Highland Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5511 Highland Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5511 Highland Ave. have a pool?
No, 5511 Highland Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5511 Highland Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5511 Highland Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5511 Highland Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5511 Highland Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5511 Highland Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5511 Highland Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
