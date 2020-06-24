All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5452 College Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5452 College Ave
Last updated August 10 2019 at 10:19 PM

5452 College Ave

5452 College Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5452 College Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
North Town Fork Creek

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Beautifully-presented two bedroom, one bathroom house in a quiet street with a huge, huge park in the rear. Freshly re-done with luxurious new carpet, this house is perfect as a starter rental or for someone who wants the quiet life. Minutes from 71 and close to the Plaza, the location is exceptional. Available now!

Call (816) 623-2990 or visit our website https://www.liveherekc.com/houses-rent to view at your convenience.

- $35 Application Fee per person

- No evictions

- No past due balances owed with previous landlords

- No felonies

Professionally managed by RPM Kansas City.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5452 College Ave have any available units?
5452 College Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5452 College Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5452 College Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5452 College Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5452 College Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5452 College Ave offer parking?
No, 5452 College Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5452 College Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5452 College Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5452 College Ave have a pool?
No, 5452 College Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5452 College Ave have accessible units?
No, 5452 College Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5452 College Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5452 College Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5452 College Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5452 College Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harlow House - 3745 Warwick
3745 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Watkins Place - 1215 Brush Creek
1215 Brush Creek
Kansas City, MO 64110
Ambassador
3560 Broadway St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln
Kansas City, MO 64137
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64119
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Kenwood
615 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St
Kansas City, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary