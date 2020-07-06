5435 Rockhill Rd

Amenities

Stunning 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath KC Classic - Are you looking for a large, beautiful, single-family home right in the heart of KC? Come check out this classic 2-story home located within walking distance to UMKC!



Featuring beautiful original hardwood flooring throughout the entire home, a large living and separate spacious dining room right off the full-sized kitchen! This home has an abundance of windows that allow for tons of natural light to fill the space! There is also a small powder room located just off the front hall.



Upstairs you will find 2 great sized bedrooms along with the expansive master suite! The full bath is also located on the 2nd floor.



This home offers off-street parking and lawn care is provided for you!



Don't miss out on your chance to live in one of KC's historic beauties, schedule your tour with Rently today!



