Kansas City, MO
5435 Rockhill Rd
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

5435 Rockhill Rd

5435 Rockhill Road · No Longer Available
Location

5435 Rockhill Road, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Stunning 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath KC Classic - Are you looking for a large, beautiful, single-family home right in the heart of KC? Come check out this classic 2-story home located within walking distance to UMKC!

Featuring beautiful original hardwood flooring throughout the entire home, a large living and separate spacious dining room right off the full-sized kitchen! This home has an abundance of windows that allow for tons of natural light to fill the space! There is also a small powder room located just off the front hall.

Upstairs you will find 2 great sized bedrooms along with the expansive master suite! The full bath is also located on the 2nd floor.

This home offers off-street parking and lawn care is provided for you!

Don't miss out on your chance to live in one of KC's historic beauties, schedule your tour with Rently today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5685942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5435 Rockhill Rd have any available units?
5435 Rockhill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5435 Rockhill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5435 Rockhill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5435 Rockhill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5435 Rockhill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5435 Rockhill Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5435 Rockhill Rd offers parking.
Does 5435 Rockhill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5435 Rockhill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5435 Rockhill Rd have a pool?
No, 5435 Rockhill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5435 Rockhill Rd have accessible units?
No, 5435 Rockhill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5435 Rockhill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5435 Rockhill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5435 Rockhill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5435 Rockhill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

