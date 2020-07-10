All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 4 2020 at 4:02 PM

5435 Harrison Street

5435 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

5435 Harrison Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Are you searching for a beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home located within walking distance to UMKC? This might be the place for you!

Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the entire home, this 2 story property has tons to offer its new residents.

All 3 bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor. The master bedrooms is spacious and simply filled with natural light. There is another bedroom on the 2nd floor that offers a built in desk space, perfect for students!

Don't miss our on your opportunity to live in this spacious home, schedule your Rently tour today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5435 Harrison Street have any available units?
5435 Harrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5435 Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
5435 Harrison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5435 Harrison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5435 Harrison Street is pet friendly.
Does 5435 Harrison Street offer parking?
No, 5435 Harrison Street does not offer parking.
Does 5435 Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5435 Harrison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5435 Harrison Street have a pool?
No, 5435 Harrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 5435 Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 5435 Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5435 Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5435 Harrison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5435 Harrison Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5435 Harrison Street does not have units with air conditioning.

