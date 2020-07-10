5435 Harrison Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Are you searching for a beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home located within walking distance to UMKC? This might be the place for you!



Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the entire home, this 2 story property has tons to offer its new residents.



All 3 bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor. The master bedrooms is spacious and simply filled with natural light. There is another bedroom on the 2nd floor that offers a built in desk space, perfect for students!



Don't miss our on your opportunity to live in this spacious home, schedule your Rently tour today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

