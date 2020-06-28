5431 Harrison St.

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bed 1.5 Bath House - This 3 bed 1.5 bath home is ready for a new owner. It features stunning hardwood floors, a spacious floor plan, a large kitchen with beautiful wood cabinetry, recently renovated countertops, and a fenced-in backyard.
This house is in a great location close to beautiful parks, the Nelson Atkins Art Museum, and is just a short drive to downtown Kansas City. Add this to your list of must-see properties today!
House has -
- Unfinished basement
- Washer/dryer hookup in basement
- Fenced-in back yard
Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)
*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
(RLNE5115027)