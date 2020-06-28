5431 Harrison St.

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bed 1.5 Bath House - This 3 bed 1.5 bath home is ready for a new owner. It features stunning hardwood floors, a spacious floor plan, a large kitchen with beautiful wood cabinetry, recently renovated countertops, and a fenced-in backyard.



This house is in a great location close to beautiful parks, the Nelson Atkins Art Museum, and is just a short drive to downtown Kansas City. Add this to your list of must-see properties today!



House has -

- Unfinished basement

- Washer/dryer hookup in basement

- Fenced-in back yard



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



