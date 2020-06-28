All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5431 Harrison St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5431 Harrison St.
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:38 AM

5431 Harrison St.

5431 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Western 49-63
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5431 Harrison Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bed 1.5 Bath House - This 3 bed 1.5 bath home is ready for a new owner. It features stunning hardwood floors, a spacious floor plan, a large kitchen with beautiful wood cabinetry, recently renovated countertops, and a fenced-in backyard.

This house is in a great location close to beautiful parks, the Nelson Atkins Art Museum, and is just a short drive to downtown Kansas City. Add this to your list of must-see properties today!

House has -
- Unfinished basement
- Washer/dryer hookup in basement
- Fenced-in back yard

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5115027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5431 Harrison St. have any available units?
5431 Harrison St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5431 Harrison St. have?
Some of 5431 Harrison St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5431 Harrison St. currently offering any rent specials?
5431 Harrison St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5431 Harrison St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5431 Harrison St. is pet friendly.
Does 5431 Harrison St. offer parking?
No, 5431 Harrison St. does not offer parking.
Does 5431 Harrison St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5431 Harrison St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5431 Harrison St. have a pool?
No, 5431 Harrison St. does not have a pool.
Does 5431 Harrison St. have accessible units?
No, 5431 Harrison St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5431 Harrison St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5431 Harrison St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
The Denton
5951 NW 63rd Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64151
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave
Kansas City, MO 64138
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64118
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary