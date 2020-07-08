5308 Northwest 85th Street

Amenities

This beautiful Northland home in Coves North Subdivision, is located in a country club like setting! The home is great and the view is nice! This Ranch home has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the main level. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings! Living room has gas fireplace. Kitchen is roomy with extra cabinets. Kitchen and Dining room have hard wood floors. Home will come with a refrigerator (as is and may be a different one than shown in home) and new stove. Laundry room has nice front loader washer and dryer (as is) along with a huge pantry! Dining room walks out to a 2 tier deck with a veiw to a huge green space, pool and tennis courts! New interior paint, new flooring in baths upstairs. The basement has tons of space and extra rooms for storage. 3rd Bedroom has nice closet and attached to a full 3rd bathroom. Walk out to the ground level deck. Located in Park Hill schools, close to Zona Rosa, St. Luke North hospital and airport. Great amenities!! This is a must see home! Pets are possible with approval, an additional $500 refundable deposit, and $30/mth per pet. This is a non smoking property. Home is move in ready! Tenant responsible for maintaining front area inside fence in front.

Contact us to schedule a showing.