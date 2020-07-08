All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5308 Northwest 85th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5308 Northwest 85th Street
Last updated March 22 2019 at 2:53 PM

5308 Northwest 85th Street

5308 NW 85 St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Coves North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5308 NW 85 St, Kansas City, MO 64154
Coves North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
This beautiful Northland home in Coves North Subdivision, is located in a country club like setting! The home is great and the view is nice! This Ranch home has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the main level. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings! Living room has gas fireplace. Kitchen is roomy with extra cabinets. Kitchen and Dining room have hard wood floors. Home will come with a refrigerator (as is and may be a different one than shown in home) and new stove. Laundry room has nice front loader washer and dryer (as is) along with a huge pantry! Dining room walks out to a 2 tier deck with a veiw to a huge green space, pool and tennis courts! New interior paint, new flooring in baths upstairs. The basement has tons of space and extra rooms for storage. 3rd Bedroom has nice closet and attached to a full 3rd bathroom. Walk out to the ground level deck. Located in Park Hill schools, close to Zona Rosa, St. Luke North hospital and airport. Great amenities!! This is a must see home! Pets are possible with approval, an additional $500 refundable deposit, and $30/mth per pet. This is a non smoking property. Home is move in ready! Tenant responsible for maintaining front area inside fence in front.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5308 Northwest 85th Street have any available units?
5308 Northwest 85th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5308 Northwest 85th Street have?
Some of 5308 Northwest 85th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5308 Northwest 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5308 Northwest 85th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5308 Northwest 85th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5308 Northwest 85th Street is pet friendly.
Does 5308 Northwest 85th Street offer parking?
No, 5308 Northwest 85th Street does not offer parking.
Does 5308 Northwest 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5308 Northwest 85th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5308 Northwest 85th Street have a pool?
Yes, 5308 Northwest 85th Street has a pool.
Does 5308 Northwest 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 5308 Northwest 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5308 Northwest 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5308 Northwest 85th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windemere
601 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr
Kansas City, MO 64132
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave
Kansas City, MO 64137
Ambassador
3560 Broadway St
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd
815 E 42nd St
Kansas City, MO 64110
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64118
Windsor House
3420 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary