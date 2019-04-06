All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5139 N Corrington Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5139 N Corrington Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

5139 N Corrington Avenue

5139 North Corrington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5139 North Corrington Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64119
Maple Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
5139 N Corrington Ave - 5139 N Corrington Avenue is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom located in North Kansas City with easy access to both I-435 and I-35.

-2 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Electric range
-W/D connections
-Wood floors
-Plenty of closet space
-Fenced yard
-Shed

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We DO NOT accept Section 8.

For further questions or concerns, please call us at (816) 343-4595 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$825.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$825.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable pet fee for the 1st pet
$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No recent bankruptcies
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- Income of 3x one month's rent
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE5782947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5139 N Corrington Avenue have any available units?
5139 N Corrington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5139 N Corrington Avenue have?
Some of 5139 N Corrington Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5139 N Corrington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5139 N Corrington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5139 N Corrington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5139 N Corrington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5139 N Corrington Avenue offer parking?
No, 5139 N Corrington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5139 N Corrington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5139 N Corrington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5139 N Corrington Avenue have a pool?
No, 5139 N Corrington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5139 N Corrington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5139 N Corrington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5139 N Corrington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5139 N Corrington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crown Heights
450 NE 68th St
Kansas City, MO 64118
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St
Kansas City, MO 64131
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Park Central
300 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Clyde Manor
350 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64112

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary