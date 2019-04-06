Amenities

5139 N Corrington Ave - 5139 N Corrington Avenue is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom located in North Kansas City with easy access to both I-435 and I-35.



-2 bed

-1 bath

-Fridge

-Electric range

-W/D connections

-Wood floors

-Plenty of closet space

-Fenced yard

-Shed



Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).



We DO NOT accept Section 8.



For further questions or concerns, please call us at (816) 343-4595 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.



$825.00 monthly rent

$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$825.00 security deposit upon approval

$300.00 non-refundable pet fee for the 1st pet

$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet



Qualification Criteria

- Minimum credit score 550

- No recent bankruptcies

- No evictions in the last 3 years

- No multiple evictions

- No money owed to local utilities

- Income of 3x one month's rent

- No felonies for violent crimes



(RLNE5782947)