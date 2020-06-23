506 Northeast 112th Terrace

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lease today and receive $600 off first full month on a 16-month lease.

Laminate wood floors & carpet throughout main floor. Updated kitchen with ample counter space, back splash & granite counters plus walk-in pantry/laundry room combo. Master bathroom also updated with tiled shower & nice vanity. Tiered deck in overlooking backyard. Also, keep your car toasty warm in your 2 car attached garage!



PETS ARE ALLOWED:

Pet deposit of $250 for the first pet and $100 for each additional pet. 3 pet maximum. Also $25 a month in pet rent per month and an additional $10 for each additional pet. Pet rent is nonrefundable.



Got questions? Interested in other Conrex homes in KC area? Give us a call at 816-629-8440,email rentkansascity@con-rex.com, or visit our website www.rentconrex.com



Renters insurance will be required.



Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8.



EVERYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST APPLY!



Please visit https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/ to see our Rental Criteria.



**NOTE: Beware of online scams! Conrex does not do appointment showings with an agent. All of our homes are shown via the Rently personal showing option. If someone is offering to show you this home, that is a scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, so if you have seen this or any other Conrex home on Craigslist, that is a scam.



