506 Northeast 112th Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

506 Northeast 112th Terrace

506 Northeast 112th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

506 Northeast 112th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64155
Nashua

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lease today and receive $600 off first full month on a 16-month lease.
Laminate wood floors & carpet throughout main floor. Updated kitchen with ample counter space, back splash & granite counters plus walk-in pantry/laundry room combo. Master bathroom also updated with tiled shower & nice vanity. Tiered deck in overlooking backyard. Also, keep your car toasty warm in your 2 car attached garage!

PETS ARE ALLOWED:
Pet deposit of $250 for the first pet and $100 for each additional pet. 3 pet maximum. Also $25 a month in pet rent per month and an additional $10 for each additional pet. Pet rent is nonrefundable.

Got questions? Interested in other Conrex homes in KC area? Give us a call at 816-629-8440,email rentkansascity@con-rex.com, or visit our website www.rentconrex.com

Renters insurance will be required.

Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8.

EVERYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST APPLY!

Please visit https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/ to see our Rental Criteria.

**NOTE: Beware of online scams! Conrex does not do appointment showings with an agent. All of our homes are shown via the Rently personal showing option. If someone is offering to show you this home, that is a scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, so if you have seen this or any other Conrex home on Craigslist, that is a scam.

**PHOTOS of this home have been requested**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Northeast 112th Terrace have any available units?
506 Northeast 112th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 Northeast 112th Terrace have?
Some of 506 Northeast 112th Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Northeast 112th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
506 Northeast 112th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Northeast 112th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 Northeast 112th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 506 Northeast 112th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 506 Northeast 112th Terrace does offer parking.
Does 506 Northeast 112th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 Northeast 112th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Northeast 112th Terrace have a pool?
No, 506 Northeast 112th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 506 Northeast 112th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 506 Northeast 112th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Northeast 112th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 Northeast 112th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
