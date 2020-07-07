5036 E 42nd St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/860cdca0a5 ---- Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath ranch style home. Features kitchen equipped with refrigerator and stove, large living room and bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 1 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups