Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5036 E 42nd St
Last updated September 8 2019 at 3:24 AM

5036 E 42nd St

5036 East 42nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

5036 East 42nd Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
Vineyard

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/860cdca0a5 ---- Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath ranch style home. Features kitchen equipped with refrigerator and stove, large living room and bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 1 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5036 E 42nd St have any available units?
5036 E 42nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5036 E 42nd St have?
Some of 5036 E 42nd St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5036 E 42nd St currently offering any rent specials?
5036 E 42nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5036 E 42nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5036 E 42nd St is pet friendly.
Does 5036 E 42nd St offer parking?
Yes, 5036 E 42nd St offers parking.
Does 5036 E 42nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5036 E 42nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5036 E 42nd St have a pool?
No, 5036 E 42nd St does not have a pool.
Does 5036 E 42nd St have accessible units?
No, 5036 E 42nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 5036 E 42nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5036 E 42nd St does not have units with dishwashers.

